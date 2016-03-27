Cruyff tribute set for England-Netherlands friendly

England and Netherlands will pay tribute to the late Johan Cruyff during their friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.

Dutch legend Cruyff died on Thursday following a battle with lung cancer and Netherlands paused for 60 seconds of applause during the 14th minute of their clash with France on Friday – a nod to to Cruyff's iconic shirt number.

Fans have now been encouraged to replicate that tribute when Danny Blind's men visit Wembley this week, as the football world continues to remember the former Barcelona and Ajax star.

The FA confirmed the plans in a statement, which also revealed a minute's silence would be observed prior to kick-off in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Brussels.