Cruyff would have preferred Guardiola at Manchester United

Former Barcelona and Manchester United forward Jordi Cruyff wanted to see Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola opt to move to Old Trafford rather than Manchester City.

Guardiola has agreed a deal to join City on a three-year contract when he leaves Bayern at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Cruyff, though, would have preferred to see him choose Premier League rivals United, who are currently managed by Louis van Gaal.

"I would have liked Pep at United – they have more tradition than City," he told Esports Cope.

"It is a good moment to work at City, though, because they have the set-up, the money and the will to create a good team."

Cruyff also gave his verdict on Barcelona star Neymar, who remains locked in contract negotiations at Camp Nou to extend a deal that is due to expire in 2018.

The former Netherlands international is keen to see the 24-year-old stay put, but knows the significant power that money holds in the modern game.

Cruyff said: "There is a mix between romanticism to always play for the same club and tempting offers from elsewhere. Money is very powerful.

"We already know Neymar's situation at Barca is very good, but there are always better [offers]. I hope he stays."