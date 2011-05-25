CSKA Sofia sink Slavia to win Bulgarian Cup
By app
SOFIA - A first-half goal by winger Spas Delev helped CSKA Sofia secure their first Bulgarian Cup triumph in five years with a 1-0 win over city rivals Slavia on Wednesday.
Bulgaria international Delev, who scored in every round, netted from close range from Brazilian midfielder Marquinhos's precise pass six minutes before the break.
Slavia, the oldest Sofia club, finished the tense affair at the Vasil Levski national stadium with 10 men after Brazilian defender Josias Basso was sent off for a second yellow card in the closing stages.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.