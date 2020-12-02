CT City confirm venue change for Pirates clash

Cape Town City have confirmed a venue change for their upcoming DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates over the weekend.

The Citizens were due to welcome the Buccaneers to Cape Town Stadium but due to unavailability of the stadium they will now host Pirates at Stellenbosch FC’s home ground the Danie Craven Stadium.

‘The club can confirm that our home fixture against Pirates will be played outside of the City of Cape Town, in Stellenbosch, as there are no available stadiums in Cape Town. We thank the municipality of Stellenbosch and Stellenbosch FC for welcoming us at the Danie Craven Stadium,’ City said on their official Twitter account.