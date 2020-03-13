Dab to beat coronavirus, says Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has advised his social media followers to “dab to beat coronavirus” – referencing official advice to sneeze into the elbow if you don’t have a tissue.

The Manchester United midfielder shared a photo of himself performing the famous dance move, which he has famously adopted as a goal celebration.

The post, pointing people to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) web guidance on the virus, read: “Dab when you cough. Dab when you sneeze. Dab to beat #coronavirus.”

Because Covid-19 is passed on through droplets spread when people sneeze or cough, WHO advises sneezing in a tissue and then immediately binning it.

If that’s not possible, they are advised to sneeze into their arm or elbow, rather than their hand, to prevent potentially sharing the disease.

United are set to face a long wait for their next fixture, after the Premier League announced all domestic games would be suspended until April 3.

The guidance came after his teammates secured a 5-0 victory over LASK in a fixture played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.