Dad-to-be Lewandowski reveals baby news with goal celebration

It was not your ordinary goal celebration as Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored the winner in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Lewandowski netted a stunning first-half free-kick to see Bayern past Group D winners Atletico 1-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The 28-year-old Poland international then wheeled away in celebration, tucking the ball underneath his shirt and sucking his thumb to celebrate his wife's pregnancy.

"I wanted to show my wife is pregnant. The goal was for her and for the baby in her belly," Lewandowski said.

"For me it was a special game, a special goal, so I'm very happy today."



"It's a really special feeling. We were not able to keep it secret for a longer time, so it was the perfect moment to tell it."



"It was always my dream to declare it myself when my wife is pregnant. I'm very, very happy."

Lewandowski has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season.