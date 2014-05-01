D'Ambrosio: Milan derby different to Turin

D'Ambrosio will line up for Inter against Milan for the first time since his January move from Torino, when the rivals meet in Serie A on Sunday.

The full-back has tasted Serie A derby action before, having featured for Torino against Juventus.

But D'Ambrosio believes the all-Milan affair carries more credence worldwide due to the equal stature of the two clubs.

Speaking to Tuttosport, he said: "It's a completely different derby, because there is so much difference between the clubs in Turin while here the teams are equal in their projects and investments.

"And the Milan derby is talked about the world over. It is normal to feel more in (the) build-up to the match."

Before completing his switch to Inter, there were rumours Milan may look to move for D'Ambrosio.

But he insists his only intention was to play under Inter head coach Walter Mazzarri.

"It was Inter who I wanted more and I have explained why. The team reflects its coach," he added.

"If (Mazzarri) has never been fired and has always done well wherever he has gone, there must be a reason for it."