Damiao: Time may be right for Europe move

The Brazil international has been linked with a host of clubs across England, Spain and Italy in recent months following a series of superb performances for club and country.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen admirers of the 22-year-old, and launched a series of bids to sign him last summer, but reports suggest the player is eager to move to newly-crowned Serie A champions Juventus.

And despite signing a five-year deal 12 months ago, Leandro admits the time may have come for him to ply his trade elsewhere.

"I can't say much, it depends on Internacional too," he said. "Of course my wish is to stay, but there comes a time when you need to go, but I don't know whether it is that time.

"If an offer arrives, then we will decide."

And Internacional manager Dorival Junior has admitted that the club are braced for a summer offer, adding: "We have to get ready.

"There is nothing concrete yet but it is natural that several players draw attention.

"We will try to anticipate any loss by signing another player to minimise any damage [to the team]."