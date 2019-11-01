Dan Gosling boost for Bournemouth ahead of Manchester United match

Dan Gosling could return to contention for the first time this season for Bournemouth’s home game against Manchester United.

Midfielder Gosling, sidelined with a troublesome hip problem sustained in the summer, has been back in full training.

Boss Eddie Howe has no new injury concerns following last week’s goalless draw at Watford, but David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) are still out.

Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are doubts for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the trio will be assessed after picking up knocks in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

United could be without as many as nine first-team players on Saturday, with Paul Pogba, Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw ruled out. Eric Bailly is a long-term absentees and Diogo Dalot has missed recent matches.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Boruc, Smith, S Cook, Ake, Rico, Mepham, Francis, Groeneveld, Billing, Lerma, Fraser, Gosling, L Cook, H Wilson, King, C Wilson, Solanke.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Jones, Laird, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo, Williams, Fred, Gomes, Garner, McTominay, James, Lingard, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.