Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi

Lionel Messi could be set for an appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Messi's fancy footwork has given him five Ballon d'Or and 29 trophies at Barcelona, including eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns.

And the 30-year-old did not look out of place on the dancefloor after marrying long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario on Friday.

Messi shared footage of his slick footwork from the wedding via Instagram – enough to impress judges on the dance competition television series.

Wife Antonella was also clearly impressed with Messi's dancing, posting a video of her own.