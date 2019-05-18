Dani Alves could leave PSG for the Premier League this summer

Dani Alves could move to the Premier League this summer after delaying signing a new contract at PSG, report UOL Esporte.

The Brazil international is out of contract at the Parc des Princes in June and has yet to accept the offer of an extension.

Alves has been offered another year by the French giants but has made it clear that he would prefer the security of a two-year contract.

And although his preference is to remain in the French capital, the right-back is waiting to see if any concrete proposals from England arise.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all expressed an interest in Alves when he joined PSG in 2017, and all three clubs may still be keen on a player who has won nine league titles in Spain, France and Italy.

As well as issues with his own contractual terms, the former Barcelona man is seeking assurances that PSG are ready to challenge for the Champions League next term.

