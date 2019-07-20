Danny Rose won’t be forced into Tottenham exit as England defender considers options

The England left-back was left out of Spurs’ squad for the pre-season tour of Asia this week so that he could find a move away from north London.

However, the Telegraph reports that Rose is yet to receive an offer and won’t be forced out of the Premier League club if he has doubts over any proposals.

The 29-year-old has a contract with the Champions League runners-up until 2021 and is valued at around £20 million.

No English clubs have come forward with a bid and an overseas switch appears more likely as PSG and Juventus are among the big clubs to be credited with an interest.

Rose is prepared to stay put and fight for his place next season if the right offer fails to materialise before the end of the transfer window.

