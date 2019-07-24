PSG have moved ahead of Juventus for Danny Rose – and here's how much Tottenham could receive

PSG have moved into pole position to sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, write The Sun.

Spurs are prepared to sell the long-serving defender this summer as Mauricio Pochettino continues his squad renewal.

Juventus initially led the race to land the England international, who is available at around £20m.

However, PSG have jumped to the front of the queue in recent days and are increasingly confident of completing a deal.

Rose has not taken part in Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia as he looks for a new club.

Spurs are hoping to sign Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement for Rose, who has been on the books since 2007.

