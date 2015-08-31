Dante completes Wolfsburg move

Dante has completed his move from Bayern Munich to Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

Bayern revealed on Sunday that the 31-year-old Brazil centre-back was set to sign a three-year deal with Dieter Hecking's side after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Dante had been linked with a return to Borussia Monchengladbach, while Manchester United were among the other clubs reportedly keen to sign the experienced defender.

Wolfsburg have now confirmed that Dante has finalised his switch ahead of Monday's transfer deadline to end his three-year stay at the Allianz Arena.

Dante won the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons with the Bavarian giants following his move from Gladbach.

He was also a UEFA Champions League winner two years ago and twice lifted the DFB-Pokal during a trophy-laden spell at Bayern.