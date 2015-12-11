Darmian and Smalling out of Bournemouth clash

Louis van Gaal has confirmed defensive duo Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian will miss this weekend's visit to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League through injury.

Darmian limped out of Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League defeat to Wolfsburg with a hamstring injury, while Smalling sustained a groin problem in the same game.

Van Gaal confirmed to MUTV on Friday that both would miss Saturday's trip to the Vitality Stadium, adding to a lengthy injury list for the Dutchman.

Wayne Rooney (ankle), Marcos Rojo (shoulder) and Ander Herrera (hamstring) are also among those missing, while Bastian Schweinsteiger is suspended after his altercation with Winston Reid in the 0-0 draw with West Ham last weekend.

Van Gaal stated that Morgan Schneiderlin (hip) was on his way back, while Smalling, Darmian and Herrera are expected to return before Christmas.