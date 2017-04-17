Darmian backs Rashford to become one of world's best

Marcus Rashford has what it takes to become one of the best players in the world, according to Manchester United team-mate Matteo Darmian.

The 19-year-old England international played a key role in United's 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday, scoring for the second game running to boost their top-four hopes.

Rashford struggled to find his best form earlier this season, but Darmian was full of praise for the attacker following his recent resurgence.

"Marcus is a great player and he is still very, very young," Darmian told the club's official website.

"I think he is very important for us with his quality. He can be one of the top players, one of the most important players in the world, because he is very good in every part of the game.

"He has a very good shot, good movement, speed and like a striker sometimes every ball that he touches he scores.

"Sometimes it is also normal that they have a period where they do not score. But I hope he can continue like this, to help the team reach the objectives."

Jose Mourhinho's side, who face a Europa League quarter-final second-leg meeting with Anderlecht on Thursday, sit fifth in the table, four points behind rivals Manchester City having played a game fewer.