Darmstadt sack coach and sporting director after dismal run

Darmstadt have announced that head coach Norbert Meier and sporting director Holger Fach have been sacked following the team's dismal run.

The Bundesliga side have lost six matches in a row in all competitions, including a DFB-Pokal clash against fourth-tier Astoria Walldorf in October.

A 2-0 home defeat to Hamburg - who had been without a league win all season - on Saturday saw them drop to within a point of the automatic relegation zone, and club president Rudiger Fritsch has taken action.

"SV Darmstadt 98 has released head coach Norbert Meier and sporting director Holger Fach," a club statement read.

"Ramon Berndroth, the sporting director of the youth development centre, will take over the management of the team on an interim basis with the support of Kai Peter Schmitz [coach and analyst] and Dimo Wache [goalkeeper coach]."

Fritsch explained: "After the game [against Hamburg] and the subsequent analysis, we came to the conclusion that we need some new impulses to counter this negative trend, which is why we have opted to take this step."

Darmstadt's next game is against Freiburg on Saturday.