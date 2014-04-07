Davari to leave Braunschweig

The Iran international joined the Bundesliga strugglers from Mainz in 2009 and has established himself as the club's first-choice keeper.

Braunschweig offered the 26-year-old fresh terms to extend his stay at Braunschweig, but they have confirmed he has opted to move on.

"Daniel Davari has not accepted the offer submitted by Eintracht Braunschweig to extend the contract," a brief statement on the club's website said.

Davari has started 24 games in Braunschweig's first season back in the top flight and kept a clean sheet in Saturday's much-needed 3-0 win over Hannover, a victory which extended their unbeaten run to three games.

He will be hoping to sign off in style by helping Torsten Lieberknecht's side - who sit bottom but are just two points adrift of safety - avoid an immediate return to the second tier.