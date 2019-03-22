Bayern Munich star reveals love for Arsenal and leaves door open for Premier League move

The Austria international has a contract with the German champions until the summer of 2021 and is not agitating for a move, but admitted it is something that he could consider later in his career.

“I can imagine trying something else but I really feel very comfortable at Bayern,” he told BILD.

“Every year there a new challenges and new objectives, and the pressure will always be there. I'm happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else [in the future].”

When quizzed on where he could go if he decides to leave the Bundesliga, Alaba said: “Spain, England. In Spain it would be the two big clubs, I guess? Real or Barcelona. Also the big clubs [in England].”

When quizzed on his Arsenal fanhood as a child, he added: “Yes, I was. When you've been an Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way.”

Alaba joined Bayern from Austria Vienna in 2008 and has won seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the Champions League during his time in Bavaria.