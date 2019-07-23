Bayern Munich defender David Alaba responds to Barcelona speculation: "It's an honour...”

Recent reports suggested that the Austria international is a target for the La Liga giants as they look to reinforce their defence.

The Bundesliga champions brought in France international Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid this summer, prompting claims that the left-back’s arrival could push Alaba to the exit door.

And the 27-year-old admitted that he has found the speculation flattering.

"Of course, it's an acknowledgement, it's an honour for me," Alaba told reporters.

"My focus is fully on Bayern here in America and on pre-season. I want to concentrate on the essentials."

