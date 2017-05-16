David Brooks withdraws from Wales squad, gets call-up for England within 11 minutes

Sheffield United's highly rated midfielder David Brooks has enjoyed a successful season with the title-winning League One club, making four first-team appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.

On Tuesday, he was set for an international call-up to Wales' U20 squad for July's Toulon tournament.

However, just 10 minutes before the Dragons' squad was set to be announced, the Welsh FA confirmed on Twitter that Brooks – who was on Manchester City's books from 2004 to 2014 – had withdrawn from the squad.

Eleven minutes later, Brooks had been officially announced as a part of England's squad for the prestigious youth tournament in France which kicks off on May 29.

England and Wales have been drawn in separate groups, but could face each other in the knockouts if things go to plan. Tasty.

