David Martindale appointed Livingston manager on permanent basis

Livingston have appointed David Martindale as manager until the end of the season after winning all four games under his caretaker charge.

Martindale led Livi into the Betfred Cup semi-finals after stepping up following Gary Holt’s resignation.

He was previously assistant to Holt and Kenny Miller and David Hopkin before him and became the club’s head of football operations during the summer.

Martindale joined the club’s coaching staff in 2014 having being sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail in 2006 after pleading guilty to cocaine dealing and money laundering charges.

Martindale said in a statement: “I can honestly say I owe a huge gratitude to Livingston FC, the fans, the players, and all the directors over the years as they have given me the opportunity to work in professional football and allowed me the chance to progress my own career while changing mine and my family’s life.

“Without having such open-minded people throughout my time at Livingston, there is no doubt I wouldn’t be in this position today.”

Chief executive John Ward had asked Martindale to take the job in 2018 but the coach felt it was not the right time.

Ward said: “Livingston FC has always believed in the principles of constructive and effective rehabilitation, and we welcome the Scottish FA’s commitment last week to equality, fairness, justice, inclusion and the removal of barriers in the game.

“This allows David and others to participate in football at all levels and ensure that no individual is discriminated against.

“We join with the SFA in our dedication and commitment to inclusive football for all under-represented groups in our communities.”

Chairman Robert Wilson said: “The level of work that David has put in since arriving at the club in 2014 has been phenomenal and he thoroughly deserves this appointment.

“There has been nobody at this football club who has worked harder than he has over the past six years and the club has went from strength to strength since his arrival.”

Livingston sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership, with a cup semi-final against St Mirren to look forward to next month.

Martindale added: “I spent a large part of my life growing up in Livingston and I can honestly say I will do everything in my power to continue to push, pull and cajole Livingston FC to keep on punching above our weight.

“I owe the fans of this club a massive thank you as they have been magnificent in my time here already and I won’t forget that.

“I will strive every day to make this club a club you can all be proud of – both on and off the park.”