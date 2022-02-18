David Martindale has options for Livingston’s clash against St Mirren
Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a full-strength squad to select from for the visit of St Mirren.
On-loan Norwich forward Sebastian Soto is likely to be involved for the first time after having his early weeks at the club disrupted by Covid and injury issues.
Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov, who signed for the club last month, is due to arrive in the UK on Monday after a protracted transfer process.
St Mirren suffered disruption on Friday when manager Jim Goodwin was given permission to speak to Aberdeen.
Forward Lee Erwin left the club earlier in the week to sign for Finnish side Haka.
Strikers Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy both remain on the sidelines ahead of the cinch Premiership contest.
