Liverpool join Chelsea and Arsenal in race to sign in-demand Brazilian youngster

Liverpool are interested in signing Ajax forward David Neres this summer, write The Sun.

The Brazilian attacker has been a key part of Erik ten Hag's team this term, scoring 12 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Those contributions have helped Ajax challenge for the Eredivisie title and reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 1997.

But Neres looks set to seek pastures new at the end of the season, with Liverpool joining Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old is contracted at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2022, but Ajax could sell one of their prized assets if the price is right.

The Dutch outfit paid just £11m to sign the forward from Sao Paulo in 2017, and they stand to make a huge profit if Neres moves on this summer.

Ajax have a 1-0 aggregate advantage over Tottenham ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

