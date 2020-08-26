David Turnbull set to miss Europa League qualifier with Glentoran

David Turnbull did not train with his Motherwell team-mates ahead of Thursday’s opening Europa League qualifier against Glentoran as talks continue over a potential move to Celtic.

The Hoops are hoping to resurrect the £3million deal that collapsed last year after a failed medical but Jermaine Hylton (ankle) and Sherwin Seedorf (knee) should shake off knocks picked up at the weekend to face the Northern Irish Cup winners.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is out long term with cruciate ligament damage to his knee while Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out.