Davis agrees new Southampton deal

Steven Davis has agreed a new three-year deal with Southampton.

Midfielder Davis, who is captaining Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, has followed in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk, Fraser Forster and James Ward-Prowse in committing himself to the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old will stay at St Mary's until 2019, and the Saints' executive director of football Les Reed told the club's official website: "I am delighted that Steven, another influential leader in the dressing room and on the pitch, has committed his future to Southampton Football Club.

"He is leading Northern Ireland’s campaign at Euro 2016 and representing his country and our club as a true ambassador.

"Southampton fans know only too well how much energy and effort he puts into games and our players know that when needed he will be there to help them.

"Having coached Steven myself both at club and international level, I know only too well how important he is to whichever team he is playing for.

"I am sure players and fans will be delighted with this news, as he joins Virgil, Prowsey and Fraser in extending his commitment to the club."

Davis has made 155 appearances for Southampton since joining in 2012 and is still waiting to discover who will manage him next season after Ronald Koeman joined Everton earlier this week.