DC United 2 Orlando City 1: Capital club earn East's top spot

DC United came from behind to defeat Orlando City 2-1 in MLS on Wednesday despite a scorching strike from Cyle Larin.

Orlando's Canadian striker scored for the second straight match but it was not enough for the expansion club to break a month-long winning drought, as Kofi Opare and Chris Rolfe dragged DC to victory in front of their home fans.

The win took DC to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with 21 points, three clear of New England Revolution.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 11th minute after a scramble on the edge of the box, with Larin unleashing a quick shot that flew into the top corner after the ball fell at his feet.

But Adrian Heath's Orlando could not hold on, as Opare headed an equaliser from Taylor Kemp's free-kick in the 70th minute, before Rolfe acrobatically volleyed Jairo Arrieta's cross into the net nine minutes later.

The result continued the poor starts of the two new clubs in MLS with Orlando and New York City having notched just three wins from a possible 19.