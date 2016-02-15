D.C. United confirms loan for Boca Juniors' Acosta

Two days after Luciano Acosta debuted in a D.C. United uniform, the club has confirmed its marquee offseason signing.

United announced Monday that the club has acquired the 21-year-old playmaker on loan from Boca Juniors, with targeted allocation money used in the signing.

Acosta made 25 appearances for Boca in 2013-14 before logging 27 league matches on loan with Estudiantes de la Plata during the 2014-15 campaign.

"We are very pleased to have acquired a top young talent on loan from Boca Juniors," United general manager Dave Kasper said in a news release. "Luciano is a dynamic creative midfielder who has solid experience the past two seasons in the top Argentine league, and we look forward to quickly integrating him into our group."

United sent the Red Bulls a conditional pick in the 2017 MLS draft for the rights to Acosta after New York declined to extend an offer. Per MLS policy, further details of the deal were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-3 attacker played the first half of United's 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies in preseason action Saturday, picking up an assist on Fabian Espindola's winner.

Acosta joins Lamar Neagle, Patrick Nyarko, Marcelo Sarvas and Julian Buescher as notable additions to United's attacking corps this offseason after the club tied for 13th out of 20 MLS clubs in goals scored last year.