De Boer calls for focus from leaders Ajax

Victory over rivals Feyenoord last weekend, couple with Twente's draw with Utrecht, saw Ajax move eight points clear at the top of the table but De Boer insists there is still a long way to go in the title race.

Seven teams have sat top of the table during the current campaign with Twente and Vitesse the two sides most recently leading the way.

However, Ajax moved top in late December and De Boer would rather be leading than having to chase someone else.

"We're talking like the championship is already there," he said. "But there are still eight games to go.

"We realise that we cannot give this up, you do not get the title (as a) gift.

"But I prefer to be chased rather than hunting."

The coach also revealed that striker Viktor Fischer was unlikely to feature again this season due to the hamstring injury that has already seen him miss two games.