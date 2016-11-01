De Boer sacked by Inter

Frank de Boer has been sacked as head coach of Inter in the wake of Sunday's Serie A defeat to Sampdoria.

A first-half strike from Fabio Quagliarella consigned the Nerazzurri to a 1-0 loss at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, leaving them with just two wins from their last eight matches in all competitions.

Pressure had been mounting on De Boer, who only took charge in August, with the club sitting 12th in the table after four wins from 11 matches.

Chief executive Michael Bolingbroke insisted De Boer had "100 per cent" backing before the defeat at Sampdoria, but with just five wins from his first 14 games at the helm the Dutchman has been given the axe, lasting just 85 days.

The club have placed Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi in temporary charge ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Southampton.

"FC Internazionale Milano announce that it has today terminated the contract of coach Frank de Boer with immediate effect," an official club statement read.

"Inter Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi will take temporary charge of the first team for Thursday's UEFA Europa League match against Southampton.

"Inter would like to place on record its thanks to Frank and his coaching team for their work done with the club over the past months and wishes them the best for the future.

"Further announcements regarding the first team coaching position will be made in due course."

In a post on his official Instagram account, De Boer wrote: "Too bad it ended like this. To carry out this project I needed more time. I want to thank all the fans for all the support you have given me in these months. Forza Inter."

Since winning the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010, Inter have been through eight permanent head coaches.

During that timeframe they have only won the 2010-11 Coppa and the 2010 Club World Cup.

Former Lazio coach Stefano Pioli has been linked with the position.