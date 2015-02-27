De Boer to stay at Ajax for another season

De Boer became the first coach to win four consecutive Eredivisie titles when Ajax were crowned Dutch champions yet again last season.

The former Netherlands international was said to be interesting Tottenham before Mauricio Pochettino replaced Tim Sherwood at the helm, while Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked with the 44-year-old.

However, De Boer on Friday stated that he will stay at the Amsterdam ArenA for the 2015-16 campaign, when he looks set to be on a mission to reclaim the title.

Runaway leaders PSV have a 14-point lead over second-placed Ajax at the top of the table ahead of Sunday's clash between the top two.

De Boer guided Ajax into the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League with a 4-0 aggregate win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday and Dnipro will be their next opponents.