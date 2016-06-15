De Bruyne and Hazard could train on Thursday - Wilmots

Marc Wilmots says Belgium stars Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard could return to training on Thursday.

The pair featured in Monday's 2-0 defeat to Italy in their Euro 2016 opener, but sat out a session on Wednesday with fitness concerns.

De Bruyne has a problem with his hamstring, while captain Hazard is suffering with knee and groin injuries.

However, head coach Wilmots is optimistic regarding both players ahead of another day's training.

"Kevin received his care at Haillan," the 47-year-old said. "It's going in the right direction. The only remedy to remove tension in the hamstring is rest.

"Eden stayed at the hotel. He worked in the pool and cycled.

"They could both train tomorrow."

Wilmots is now busy preparing for Belgium's second game against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, where they will hope to get their first points on the board.

"I'll watch Ireland-Sweden this afternoon," he said.

"It's another match, another context. I will look at their players and see what we need.

"We have zero points. We have to find players to fit the system we want."