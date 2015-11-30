De Bruyne relishing link-up with Silva

Kevin De Bruyne believes he and the returning David Silva can inspire Manchester City's Premier League title challenge this season.

Spain international Silva made his return from an ankle injury off the bench in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton, during which De Bruyne scored once and provided two assists.

The attacking duo have only played three times together so far this season but De Bruyne is confident the combination of their different styles will make City tough to stop in the final third.

"We didn't play that much together, and that's been really difficult for both of us, but he's such a great player that it's easy to play together with him," said the Belgium international.

"Everybody has his own style, and I think we play almost at the same position, but we're very different players, so it's better to have different players who play together than to have all the same.

"I'm more direct than him, he can keep the ball a little bit more than me, so with the two together that's an advantage and we can switch different things."

City's win over Southampton, which moved them back to the top of the table, followed a disappointing week in which they lost 4-1 at home to Liverpool before slipping to a 1-0 defeat away to Juventus.

"It happens, we didn't play well against Liverpool, we lost, so we had to move on," De Bruyne added.

"I think against Juventus we played much better, we deserved a draw over there and here we also showed a reaction."