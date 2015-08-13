De Gea does not want to play for United - Van Gaal

Real Madrid target David de Gea has edged closer to an Old Trafford exit after Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal revealed the want-away goalkeeper does not want to play while his future remains unclear.

De Gea will miss United's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Friday after Van Gaal confirmed the Spain international's continued omission amid his desire to join hometown club Real.

Van Gaal was initially tight-lipped regarding De Gea's situation but the Dutchman later provided more details about the 24-year-old, who watched from the stands as debutant Argentine Sergio Romero kept a clean sheet in last week's 1-0 win over Tottenham.

"We talked with him [De Gea] and he fully agreed with our decision," Van Gaal said.

"I have one assistant coach and another assistant coach so we speak about that kind of thing together. We have a goalkeeping coach, Frans Hoek, and I'm not doing everything alone.

"Frans Hoek… he has a meeting with David de Gea and he asked him: 'Do you want to play?' [De Gea said "No"]. Then I have to take the decision. It is a process.

"We had been observing him in preparation, he was not so good, he was not the same David de Gea as before. He was my best player last season. According to the fans, he was the best of the last two years."