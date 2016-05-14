De Gea happy at Man United - Mata

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata believes that team-mate David De Gea is happy at Old Trafford despite continued speculation surrounding a potential move to Real Madrid.

A deal was all but done for De Gea to move to Real Madrid in September, but a prospective deadline-day move fell through as the relevant paperwork was not submitted on time.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper was voted as United's Player of the Year for the third consecutive season and, although talk of a return to Spanish capital has persisted, reports in Spain have indicated it is more likely De Gea will remain in Manchester.

And Spanish compatriot Mata told The Mirror: "I think everybody can see that he is very happy. He feels the love of the fans, being voted the best player of the season for a third time in a row.

"He's happy in the city, he's happy with us, with his team-mates and he's performing very well.

"I think he's very calm and he's focused on finishing the season well, trying to win the FA Cup and, after that, trying to be focused with Spain in the Euros. So he's very calm and I'm not nervous about his future."

Mata also spoke of teammate Marcus Rashford’s chances of being included in the England squad for Euro 2016.

"Obviously England have a lot of strikers and it has to be difficult for [manager] Roy Hodgson to pick some of them," Mata added.

"But he's [Rashford] very young and if it's not this time, he will have time to be in great competitions with England in the future because he's very talented and his confidence is growing week after week."