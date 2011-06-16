De Gea motivated by United interest

The 20-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Spain's under-21 side at the European Championships in Denmark, has courted the interest of the Red Devils for some time, and reports suggest the Premier League champions are willing to pay a fee of around £18 million for the rookie stopper.

Although happy with life as Atletico Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper, De Gea hasn't hidden his interest in a move to Old Trafford and admits that it would be an honour to replace a goalkeeper of Van der Sar’s calibre.

"I feel incredibly motivated by the fact that Manchester United are thinking about me," he said.

"I like the fact that they are considering me as a replacement for a goalkeeper of Edwin van der Sar's calibre.

"I will need to keep on striving and working hard, as I am still in the outset of my career, and I still have much to do at this level. I hope I will still be playing when I am his age. It is hard to look so far ahead but it is something I want to do.

"The fact that I could become one of the most expensive goalkeepers ever does not interest me. The value that really counts is what you do on the pitch."

