De Gea relaxed over Valdes competition

The former Barcelona goalkeeper is currently training with Louis van Gaal's side as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury that cut short his final season with the Catalan giants.

With De Gea having suffering a dislocated finger on international duty with Spain, which could keep him out of Saturday's clash with Arsenal, there have been suggestions free agent Valdes could soon be lined up to feature for Van Gaal.

However, De Gea cooled fears that 32-year-old Valdes was being lined up as a long-term replacement.

"Yes, my contract runs out in 2016, but they didn't sign him for that," he told AS.

"Victor had a difficult injury, he had a bad time and the boss knows him well and has given him the opportunity to recover there."

De Gea also revealed that Valdes was not yet up to full training with United at Carrington, having torn his anterior cruciate ligament in early March for Barca.

"Victor is training over in Manchester, he’s still not 100 per cent after his injury," the 24-year-old added.

"When he is fully fit he will start to train with us. He’s still not training in goal with us. From time to time he comes out with the goalkeeping coach but very little still.

"Van Gaal knows him well because he gave Víctor his debut at Barca and has a special affection for him and whenever possible we have to help where we can. Football is cruel at times, it’s difficult."