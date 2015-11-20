De Gea should remain in England - Flores

David de Gea has been urged to turn down the lure of Real Madrid and remain in the Premier League with Manchester United by former coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

The Watford head coach took over at Atletico Madrid shortly after De Gea made his professional debut for the club and oversaw the early stages of his development as a professional at Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Spain international De Gea was at the centre of a long-running transfer saga earlier this year, with a widely expected move to Real Madrid falling through on deadline day.

Flores will renew acquaintances with De Gea when United visit Vicarage Road on Saturday and said: "It would be perfect for David and for the Premier League to keep him in English football for long.

"He has learned a lot playing here in England. When I arrived at Atletico Madrid he was third-choice keeper and after one month he was first, because he was amazing.

"I am really pleased with the evolution of David. He is in the top three best goalkeepers in the world. He has everything.

"I got a present after two years when we separated - it was a watch, antique, golden on a chain, that I have kept - so he is a very lovely guy."