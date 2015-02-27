De Gea slams 'lies' about Van Gaal relationship

Reports in Spain emerged this week that the pair do not get on and have not spoken for weeks.

De Gea is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2016, and is in talks to agree fresh terms, with the likes of former United keeper Peter Schmeichel urging the club to secure the Spaniard's long-term future in the face of reported interest from Real Madrid.

"Everything that has been written in the press about us not getting on is a lie," De Gea told MUTV.

"We both want the best for the club and the team, and the stories are complete lies."