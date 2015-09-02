De Gea will remain professional, says team-mate Mata

David de Gea will remain professional during the next few months at Manchester United, according to club and country team-mate Juan Mata.

The Spain goalkeeper saw his long-awaited move to Real Madrid fall through on Monday as the clubs failed to conclude a deal before the transfer deadline in Spain, leaving De Gea somewhat in limbo at Old Trafford.

Having been dropped by Louis van Gaal amid the ongoing transfer saga, it remains to be seen whether De Gea – whose contract expires in June – will feature again in United's starting XI.

However, Spain team-mate Mata backed De Gea to continue as normal, suggesting the Premier League side could benefit from having him back in the side.

"I've seen him like I always see him, calm, he has a calm, quiet personality," he said ahead of Spain's Euro 2016 qualifiers with Slovakia and Macedonia.

"Obviously they've been some tough days for him, but he's my friend and it's tough for everyone. Now he's focused on these two games with the national team and I think it's good for him to be here and focused on these two games.

"I think his personality can help him, like I said before he has a calm personality, and even in high pressure situations he can give more, on and off the pitch.

"He's a professional from the first day until now, he'll keep being that. His enthusiasm and his professionalism are intact and we all know the great goalkeeper he is and what's more any team in the world would improve with David's presence.

"I think it's like that. The fans will be with the team, and with all of us."