De Jong to hold talks over Gladbach future

The 23-year-old has struggled to hit top form since his move from Twente in 2012 and has not started a game or scored in the Bundesliga this season.

Premier League side Stoke City are reportedly one club interested in De Jong's services, with the Netherlands international set to hold talks over his future at Monchengladbach.

"Next week, we'll put my adviser and my father together with (director of sport) Max Eberl. We'll see what happens after that," he told Bild.

Asked on whether a move to the Britannia Stadium was likely, he added: "You never know. In a transfer period it can go very fast."

De Jong, who found the net six times in the Bundesliga last season, spent three years at Twente before moving to Borussia-Park, scoring 25 Eredivisie goals in his final campaign with the club.