De Jong ready to return to Newcastle training
Siem de Jong's latest injury-enforced absence appears to be nearing an end after the Newcastle United forward was cleared to return to training.
The Netherlands international has endured a frustrating debut campaign at St James' Park and has not played for the club since August after initially struggling with a recurring thigh injury.
De Jong was nearing a comeback in February before suffering a collapsed lung that saw him endure more time on the sidelines.
The former Ajax man will now make a fresh attempt to return to action before the end of the campaign.
Writing on Twitter, De Jong said: "The last X-ray was all good. So I will start training for myself again."
De Jong has been restricted to just three appearances since moving to Newcastle in July.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.