De Jong ready to return to Newcastle training

The Netherlands international has endured a frustrating debut campaign at St James' Park and has not played for the club since August after initially struggling with a recurring thigh injury.

De Jong was nearing a comeback in February before suffering a collapsed lung that saw him endure more time on the sidelines.

The former Ajax man will now make a fresh attempt to return to action before the end of the campaign.

Writing on Twitter, De Jong said: "The last X-ray was all good. So I will start training for myself again."

De Jong has been restricted to just three appearances since moving to Newcastle in July.