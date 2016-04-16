De Jong receives three-match ban for Nagbe tackle

LA Galaxy will be without Nigel De Jong for three matches after the midfielder was suspended for his late tackle on Portland Timbers forward Darlington Nagbe.

On Friday, the MLS Disciplinary Committee found De Jong's tackle was "a clear and unequivocal red card" and added the play was "of an egregious and reckless nature such that the Committee must act to protect player safety."

De Jong caused uproar for his crunching studs-up challenge on Nagbe's ankle in the Galaxy's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week, with the Netherlands international fortunate to escape with just a yellow card.

The 31-year-old Netherlands international, who left Nagbe with a sprained ankle, was also hit with a fine.

As well as sitting out Friday's match at Houston Dynamo, De Jong will miss MLS fixtures against Real Salt Lake (April 23) and Sporting Kansas City (May 1).

De Jong will be eligible to return against New England Revolution on May 8.