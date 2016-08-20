De Jong on verge of PSV move

PSV have confirmed Siem de Jong is completing a medical in what would signal a move away from Newcastle United.

Although nothing has yet been finalised between the two clubs, PSV Sporting Director Marcel Brands said the club is undertaking a more rigorous method of testing for the injury-plagued De Jong.

"We have extended the weekend to test him medically. So today and tomorrow some part," Brands told Fox Sports on Saturday.

"Eventually, they should give me the green light. Technically and tactically, I have no doubt about that boy. Siem is a fantastic player, but of course he must be fit and quick to deploy."

The former Ajax captain succumbed to a variety of injuries in Tyneside, including foot, thigh and lung problems, as well as almost losing his sight after one of de Jong’s contact lenses was pushed into his eye.

After only 22 league appearances in two seasons, PSV are taking a cautious approach.

Newcastle United boss, Rafael Benitez, believes the move would be a positive one for the 27-year-old.

"I had a conversation with Siem. We both agreed he has to play. He has to play regularly after these years with some little problems," he said.

"Everything is more or less done – hopefully, he can go to PSV, play and enjoy his football, and afterwards we can bring him back and he can play at the level we know he has.

"Because of the physicality of the Championship, and because he has not played so much, it will be easier for him to play in the Premier League or maybe Holland."