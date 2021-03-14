De Reuck: I've settled in quite well at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck says he is happy to be contributing to the team after putting in a Man of the Match performance in the win over Stellenbosch United.

The young defender was handed his first start since making his move from Maritzburg United in the midweek 4-0 thumping over Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 clash on Wednesday and he was rewarded with a league debut against Stellies.

Stanley Dimgba opened the scoring for Steve Barker’s side seven minutes before the break but Sundowns came from behind as Gaston Sirino equalised early in the second stanza and Peter Shalulile netted the winner in stoppage time to give Masandawana a 2-1 victory.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the game, De Reuck admitted that he has settled in quickly at the club.

"It wasn't an easy game, Stellenbosch is a very good team, they made it very difficult for us, in the first-half our rest defence had to be on point," De Reuck told SuperSport TV.

"And we sorted it out in the second-half and that's what we wanted, I'm also very happy with my contribution, it's the most important for the team.

"I have to be positive, Sundowns is a big team, good players, you have to belive in yourself in order to make it here. And I've settled in quite well, the guys have welcomed me and I'm just happy to be here."

When asked about coming up against Ashley du Preez, he added, "Top player, one of the best I've played against in the league, I'm just very happy we managed to keep him at bay for most part of the game," he said, before reacting to a last-gasp winner by Shalulile.

"Very special because the game was difficult, it was a special moment for us, we just have to continue like this in the coming games."