Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has singled out one of his key performers for praise.

The Portuguese boss plays a high-octane brand of football, requiring boundless energy from all of his players, but particularly those at wing-back in his 3-4-2-1 formation, given they are charged with attacking and defending down the entire flank.

It’s taxing for any athlete, but one of his players has perhaps had it harder than most in recent weeks.

Ruben Amorim praises Noussair Mazraoui’s ‘amazing’ contribution for Manchester United

Noussair Mazraoui played five full United games during Ramadan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the end of February, the Muslim community has been observing Ramadan, a religious tradition which, among other things, includes fasting from sunrise until sunset.

It means Muslims like United’s Noussair Mazraoui are sometimes required to play elite-level football matches having had no food or drink for an extended period of time.

The games while Mazraoui has been fasting includes an extended 120-minute clash with Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Discussing Mazraoui’s efforts during this period, Amorim said: “I appreciate the effort by Nous Mazraoui, he is dead. He's completely tired.

“He’s fasting and he's playing all of the minutes. He is amazing.”

Amorim isn’t exaggerating, either. Mazraoui has played a full 90 minutes in every United game since the start of Ramadan – mostly at wing-back – including a 120-minute shift in the FA Cup tie against Fulham which went to extra time.

And there’s to be no rest for the Morocco international, who has once again been called up to his national side for March’s World Cup qualifiers, with Ramadan set to end on 30 March.

Amorim has been impressed with the effort shown by Mazraoui despite the circumstances (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s an incredible effort from Mazraoui to keep his performance levels so high despite the obvious disruption to his nutritional regime.

Save for the breaking of his fast at the side of the pitch in some of the evening games, you wouldn’t know by looking that the 27-year-old is fasting – commendable determination from the player that has been duly recognised by his manager.