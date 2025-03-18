'I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to. It’s not all about goals - I know I'm not the finished article, but I just want to keep going' Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund opens up on reason for recently-ended goal drought

By published

Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund has had a difficult time in front of goal this season, but the tables could be turning

Rasmus Hojlund is struggling in front of goal
It hasn't been the easiest season for Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund has revealed what he believes was behind his 21-game goal drought, which he put a stop to on Sunday.

It’s been a long time coming, but there was a steely determination across the Dane’s face as he peeled off to celebrate notching the opener against Leicester City.

That straight-faced reaction showed that the 22-year-old understands there is still work to do. He’s provided some details on the struggles he’s had, and what the path to improvement entails.

Hojlund reveals challenge of adapting to systems and team-mates

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, speaks with Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Old Trafford on December 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Hojlund has had to adapt to the demands of head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the interim spell of Ruud van Nistelrooy, the young striker is already on his second permanent manager at Old Trafford.

And the latest, Ruben Amorim, brings a unique style – centred around his much-discussed 3-4-2-1 formation – something which Hojlund has now admitted took some time getting used to.

Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season

Hojlund also spoke of building greater bonds with new signings, including forward Joshua Zirkzee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to,” the striker began, as quoted by the Mirror. “We’re still adapting to a new system and some new positions.

“But I think I've been growing into it lately and starting to look a bit better. But I'm just happy to get on the scoresheet and I'm sure they will come more now.”

It wasn’t a scrappy goal against the Foxes, either. He picked up a Bruno Fernandes pass in the middle of Leicester’s half and, with plenty still to do, rushed into the box and slotted it neatly inside Mads Hermansen’s far post.

If the lack of goals had given Hojlund a crisis of confidence, it certainly wasn’t evident in that move.

“I’m happy, but it’s not all about goals,” he continued. “I’m obviously very happy to get my goal and it gives me a lot of confidence.”

He feels that with each game under the new system, with a few new team-mates around him, familiarity is building in the squad, which may be a key reason behind Hojlund breaking his duck.

The Denmark international said: “I'm developing and starting to understand their qualities as well, and that's what the manager wants. He wants us to play to our strengths, and now we're starting to find each other even better.

“I see it [the goal] as a good step on the way, but I just want to keep on improving and keep being better. I know I'm not the finished article, but I just want to keep going and keep becoming even better.”

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund scored 16 goals in his debut season.

It's not all been bad for Rasmus: 16 goals in all competitions and a major trophy last season is a better start to life in English football than many can claim (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s easy to forget just how young Hojlund is, given it feels like he has been leading the line for the Red Devils for some time now.

He only turned 22 last month, a point at which many top players are only just leaving academy setups and getting their first minutes on the pitch.

The pressure-cooker environment of Old Trafford is not easily handled by the most seasoned pro, so there’s certainly plenty of time for Hojlund to grow into the role. Hopefully, his goal against Leicester can act as a booster down that difficult path.

Hojlund is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt. United take on Nottingham Forest on 1 April, when Premier League action returns after the March international break.

