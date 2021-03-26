De Reuck on settling into Sundowns' defence

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck is looking to build on his impressive start at Masandawana following his move from Maritzburg United.

The 25-year-old joined Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window on a five-year deal and has already hit the ground running after making his debut debut for the club in the Caf Champions League.

De Reuck has been in the starting lineup for the past four games since making his debut and has establish himself in the strong Masandawana defence.

'I am very happy with my contribution, I must thank the coaches, technical team and everyone for showing faith in me,' De Reuck told his club's official website.

'It’s not easy to come to the club and play, it’s a big team with a great squad and quality players. I am happy to be part of it and I want to keep contributing to the team’s success and win games. I want to give 100% on the field and be selfless.'

De Reuck got his first taste of continental football when he made his debut during their 5-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League before making another appearance off the bench in their 2-1 win against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

'TP Mazembe is a big club, they have done so well in the CAF Champions League and to start a game and keep a clean sheet and win against them was quite special.

'Continental football is very different, you can see the level as it takes a split second to change a game at that level.

'It was nice for me to test myself against some of the best on the continent, it shows that I am in the right direction and with the help of the guys around me at the club and for me I must just keep pushing hard at training and give back to the team by playing well.'

The former Maritzburg United defender also bagged his first Man of the Match award for the Brazilians following his impressive display against Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership.

'Winning that award in Cape Town against Stellenbosch was great for me. It was a difficult game, we showed that we can be very competitive, we showed character, we dug deep for that win. It’s nice to be recognised for your performance and you grow as a player. As much as I got the award at the end it was all about the team and getting three points,' he concluded.