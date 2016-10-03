De Rossi explains reaction to Dzeko goal

Daniele De Rossi has explained his angry reaction towards Roma fans in defence of Edin Dzeko after the much-maligned striker opened the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 Serie A triumph over Inter.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international deftly touched home Bruno Peres' low fifth-minute cross at the Stadio Olimpico, where Kostas Manolas scored a 76th-minute winner shortly after Ever Banega levelled for the visitors.

Dzeko now has five goals in eight appearances for Roma this term but has struggled to win fans over in the capital after a disappointing debut season last time around.

Captain De Rossi gestured animatedly towards the home support when his team-mate broke the deadlock against Inter, with television replays showing he appeared to shout an expletive in their direction.

"What did I say to the fans? I don't remember… maybe I told them to buy the jersey of Dzeko, but in Bosnian," he joked afterwards, as quoted by Gazzetta.

"After a goal you say a bit of everything, you shout, it can happen. I must say that when the most contested players score, like Edin, we are all happier, because he is suffering this situation.

"He is one that creates many chances and is not always is able to exploit them. He deserves it because he's a good guy."