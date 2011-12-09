De Rossi flattered by Manchester admirers

The 28-year-old combative midfielder has made more than 250 Serie A appearances for the Italian capital side since graduating from the club's youth ranks in 2001.

And he has won 70 caps for his country, helping the Azzurri to World Cup glory in 2006 despite missing four matches of the tournament through suspension after elbowing USA striker Brian McBride in a group-stage game.

De Rossi has remained, thus far, a one-club man, despite past talk of him joining Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have been listed among the Roman's potential suitors, with Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson believed to be mulling a move for him in the summer following the departures of Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves.

While City boss Roberto Mancini has admitted his interest in bringing the Italian to the Etihad Stadium if he fails to agree a new deal with his hometown team.

Roma have made a stuttering start to the season under new coach Luis Enrique, with the side currently 8th in the Serie A standings having lost six of their opening 13 matches.

However, speaking in the January 2012 issue of FourFourTwo magazine - out now - De Rossi insists that, for the time being at least, he is happy to stay put.

"[England] would be a good experience," he says.

"Of course it is great to hear Ferguson and Mancini praising me, but at the moment I want to stay here."

